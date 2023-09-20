EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:40, 20 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kenya’s President offers Kazakhstani investors cooperation

    Foreign policy
    Photo: akorda.kz

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kenya's President William Ruto on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The sides discussed the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two nations.

    Kenya’s President invited Kazakhstani companies to actively invest in the country’s economy, and consider an extension of the Mombasa port by building there a grain terminal.

    The Head of State said Kazakhstan intends to send a trading mission to Kenya to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited his counterpart to pay a visit to Kazakhstan next year and attend the forthcoming Astana International Forum.

     

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!