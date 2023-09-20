Kenya’s President offers Kazakhstani investors cooperation

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Kenya's President William Ruto on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The sides discussed the expansion of trade and economic relations between the two nations.

Kenya’s President invited Kazakhstani companies to actively invest in the country’s economy, and consider an extension of the Mombasa port by building there a grain terminal.

The Head of State said Kazakhstan intends to send a trading mission to Kenya to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited his counterpart to pay a visit to Kazakhstan next year and attend the forthcoming Astana International Forum.