    15:34, 20 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Deputy Vera Kim joins Majilis Ecology Committee

    Вера Ким вошла в состав комитета по вопросам экологии Мажилиса
    Фото: Виктор Федюнин

    Deputy Vera Kim has been elected a member of the Ecology and Nature Management Committee of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    “In accordance with the application submitted, we propose to elect Deputy Vera Kim a member of the Ecology and Nature Management Committee,” said Deputy Yedil Zhanbyrshin at the chamber’s plenary session.

    Born in 1982 in Pavlodar, Vera Kim is a graduate of the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics and the Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University. 

    Majilis
