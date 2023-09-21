EN
    11:15, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region named

    Kyzylorda region
    Photo: Press service of the akimat of Kyzylorda region

    Ex-head of the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry Daniyar Zhanalinov is appointed as the deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform cites the akimat’s press service.

    Born in 1975 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh Transport Academy.

    Between 2018 and 2021, he headed the Mangistau region’s revenue committee department.

    In 2021 was appointed as the Finance Vice Minister.

    From August 2022 up to the present, headed the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

