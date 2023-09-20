Kazakh Head of State’s state-of-the-nation address discussed in Cuba
The second meeting of the “Friends of Kazakhstan Club” was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Cuba, where they discussed the main provisions of the state-of-the-nation address of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, entitled “Economic course of a Just Kazakhstan,” Kazinform cites the press service of the MFA of Kazakhstan.
The event was attended by representatives of political, economic, academic and cultural-humanitarian circles of Cuba.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Andrian Yelemessov informed the participants in detail about the key directions of the address. The members of the Club noted that it reflects a strategic vision of comprehensive development of the state with specific tasks with certain deadlines.
During the meeting there was an active exchange of views on the development of Kazakhstan-Cuban relations, primarily in trade and economic sphere. Following the results of the discussion, the participants of the meeting were handed brochures with the address in Spanish.