Social Health Insurance Fund names interim chairman

Abylkair Skakov, who previously was the Pavlodar region governor, is now to act as an interim Chairman of the Board of the Social Health Insurance Fund, Kazinformcites the press service of the Fund.

Skakov has the experience of over 28 years working in the civil service, of which 18 years as the first head. His experience in the Finance Ministry system is 19 years, including the posts as the deputy chair of the Tax Committee and chair of the Financial Monitoring Committee.

