Kazakhstani TPPs have some 5 mln tons of coal in warehouses

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC summed up the results of the transportation of socially important goods for the past eight months. Almost five million tons of coal are kept in the warehouses of the thermal power plants countrywide as of now, Kazinform reports.

Over 43.1 million tons of coal that is 950,000 tons more as compared to last year was delivered to the TPPs. As of September 20, some 4.8 million tons of coal that is 10% more than in the same period of 2022 are kept at their warehouses.

The company plans to ship 9.5 million tons of coal monthly by the yearend. More than 106 million tons of coal will be transported by rail this year.

Since the beginning of the year, the company’s freight turnover grew by 7.7% as compared to the same period of the previous year to make 179.1 billion net ton/km. Above 69 million tons of coal were shipped by rail. Of which 48 million tons were delivered countrywide, and 20.8 million tons were exported.