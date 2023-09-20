Kazakhstani Bublik advanced at ATP doubles tennis event in China

Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik advanced to the second round of the ATP Tour 250 doubles tournament held in Chengdu, China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Bublik paired with Serbian Miomir Kecmanović defeated Colombian-Peruvian duo Daniel Elahi Galán and Juan Pablo Varillas 6-4, 6-0 in Round of 16 of the 2023 Chengdu Open doubles.

The two-set match lasted for 49 minutes.

Bublik is current placed 289th in the ATP doubles ranking.