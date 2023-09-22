September 22. Today's Birthdays

Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of September.

NAMES

Nesipbek Aituly (1950) – a poet, winner of the Makatayev prize of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan and international Zhabayev prize, winner of the Alash international prize.

Born in Eastern Kazakhstan, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Nesipbek Aituly authored a number of books. In 1988, his collection of verses Serebryanyi sunduchok in Russian intended for readers of primary school age was released.

Anuar Dzhumadildayev (1965) – a statesman of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda region, he graduated from the Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University, West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technological University.

Murat Muratbekov (1977) – head of the control and social protection department in Kostanay region.

Born in Kostanay region, he is a graduate of the Baitursynov Kostanay State University, Aldamzhar Kostanay Social and Technical University.

Gulnara Silbayeva (1986) – an actress.

The Uralsk native is a member of the Kazakhi KVN team, vice-champion of the KVN 2010 major league, and champion of the KVN 2017 major league as part of the Sparta team.

She made her movie debut in 2012.

She starred in a number of films, including Odnoklassniki, Moloko, smetana, tvorog, 25th kilometer, and so on.

Timur Balbayev (1988) – an actor, rapper, and businessman.

Born in Almaty, he graduated from KIMEP University.

He is one of the owners of the KONTORRA RECORDS recording company.