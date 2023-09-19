Kazakh wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan grabs gold at World Championships

The Head of State congratulated Kazakh wrestler Rizabek Aitmukhan on his gold in the men’s 92 kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

In his congratulatory telegram, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Rizabek is the first Kazakh to secure the title of the World Freestyle Wrestling Championships. It is a historic milestone. The President expressed confidence that the bright victory of Rizabek Aitmukhan will contribute to promoting sports among the younger generation.