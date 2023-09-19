President Raisi: Iran ready to share scientific achievements with Kyrgyzstan

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi referred to the significant scientific progress made by Iranian youth despite the cruel sanctions, saying that Iran is ready to share scientific achievements with Kyrgyzstan, IRNA reports.

Speaking in a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78) in New York, Raisi said that Iran's policy is to develop relations with Kyrgyzstan.

Unfortunately, despite the determination of the governments of Iran and Kyrgyzstan, the economic relations between the two countries have not yet expanded in accordance with the existing potential.

He called for activating the inter-governmental commission between the two countries.

He also suggested his Kyrgyz counterpart to visit science and technology parks in Iran.

Meanwhile, Zhaparov congratulated Iran on its full participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the increase in cooperation resulting.

Stressing the two countries' potential, he offered regret over not expanding economic relations between Tehran and Bishkek.

By completing the China-Central Asia-Iran Corridor and also promoting the railroads between Central Asian countries and Iran's Bandar Abbas, it is possible to expand commercial exchanges between the two countries, he stated.