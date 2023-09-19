Kazakh President attends UN Summit on Sustainable Development Goals

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with President of Hungary Katalin Novak, co-chaired the first session of the Leaders' Dialogue on "Scaling Up Actions on Key Transitions to Accelerate SDG Progress," Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State, in his speech, noted that the United Nations' 2030 Agenda is a once-in-a-generation chance given to the current generation to build a prosperous future.

Our collective efforts are being undermined by current global challenges, exacerbated by geopolitical shocks. These obstacles clearly extend beyond the capabilities of any single nation. Only through global unity can we generate tangible results, said the Kazakhstan President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is a matter of national priority for Kazakhstan.

The principles of sustainable development have become the foundation of our national strategies and programs. Today we are heavily investing in a sustainable future. Eighty percent of the state budget is synchronized with the SDGs. We ensure universal access to free education and healthcare. A new Social Code has strengthened the protection of vulnerable groups, noted the Head of State.

President Tokayev said that to achieve a common sustainable future, it is urgent to take joint actions. In this regard, the Kazakh leader made several proposals.

It is necessary to strengthen the 'One UN' principle at the regional level to promote better synergy. Thus, we are initiating the establishment of the Regional Hub on SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Kazakhstan. It will ensure the effective coordination of UN project activities in the region, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President proposed that the Summit participants revitalize the international financial architecture. He noted that to achieve the SDGs, the financial system must promote equality for all countries, not only for a select few. Much more financing is needed to address ecological, educational, and health-related issues.

The Head of State emphasized that climate, food, and energy crises pose a serious threat to sustainable development.

We must strengthen our international cooperation on technical support, scientific research, and risk assessment under the UN’s leadership. The Sustainable Development Goals represent the path to a better world for all. We must come together and redouble our commitments. Kazakhstan will always remain a staunch advocate of a strong and effective UN role in sustainable development, said the Kazakh leader.

The session was also addressed by President of Hungary Katalin Novak, President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Peru Dina Boluarte, President of Guyana Irfaan Ali, President of Micronesia Wesley Simina, President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, among others.