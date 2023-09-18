Kazakh cuisine and national dresses showcased at Heritage Days in Brussels

The capital of Belgium displayed this weekend the history, music, and modern development of Kazakhstan as part of the traditional European Heritage Days in Brussels, Kazinform reports.

The Heritage Days give an opportunity to get acquainted with the historical buildings of Belgium and across its regions that are normally closed to the general public. This year the Heritage Days are dedicated to the arts and architecture of Brussels.

The gallery of ancient European maps of the Kazakh state of XV -XIX centuries, and documentaries about Semipalatinsk testing ground and its closure help visitors get filled with the history of tragic consequences of nuclear tests in the territory of Kazakhstan and find out what Kazakhstan makes as one of the leaders of the global anti-nuclear movement. The Kazakh yurt and its decorations by the Kazakh craftsmen association Qazaq Oner stirred great interest.

According to Kazakh Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, the exhibition shows the world diversity of culture, and picturesque landscapes of Kazakhstan most notably among European tourists. Recently the Head of State suggested promoting Central Asia tourism brand. Over the past two days the residents and visitors of the capital of the EU, including tourists, and diplomats had a chance to listen to dombra sounds, try on national dresses, take photos, find out interesting facts about Kazakhstan, and taste traditional cuisine.