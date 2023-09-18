Tokayev supports Mastercard’s decision to choose Almaty as region hub

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Executive Vice President at MasterCard Nicola Villa, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the prospects of cooperation in the promotion of financial sector, IT-sector, and improvement of digital competences of SMEs.

The Kazakh President expressed his support for Mastercard’s decision to choose the city of Almaty as the region hub in the CIS, Central and Eastern Europe to promote consulting direction.

One of the world’s leaders in the innovative payment technologies is set to promote business and human capital in the banking sphere for the entire Central Asian region in the country. Nicola Villa informed about the plans of the company to promote Kazakhstan's GovTech solutions abroad, especially in emerging markets.

According to him, many countries the company operates in are interested in Kazakhstan’s experience in the sphere of digitalization, development of e-government, and non-cash economy.

Kazakh President Tokayev was also briefed that Mastercard’s Inclusive Growth Fund is launching the Strive program in the country to digitize businesses and provide support to improve competences of more than 300 thousand SMEs.