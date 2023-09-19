EN
    18:42, 19 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Preparation of multivolume book on Kazakh history discussed at Akorda

    Қазақстан тарихы
    Фото: Ақорда

    Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin held a meeting on the preparation of the academic multi-volume book “The history of Kazakhstan from ancient times to the present days,” Kazinform cites Akorda.

    As known, the preparation of a multi-volume history of Kazakhstan meeting the modern scientific approaches was initiated in his article Independent above all.

    During the meeting, reports were made on the work done within the tasks set by the Head of State at the 2nd meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Meeting).

    Karin provided approaches for further work on the new academic multivolume book on the history of Kazakhstan following the meeting.

