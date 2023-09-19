Finland is largest trade partner of Kazakhstan, President Tokayev

On the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Finland is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan and holds leading positions in terms of investment among the countries of Northern Europe. The presence of huge potential for further strengthening of political, trade-economic and scientific-technical cooperation was emphasized.

In turn, Sauli Niinistö said that Kazakhstan is a very important partner of Finland and expressed readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation on the whole range of bilateral agenda.

They also exchanged views on topical issues of international politics, including in the context of UN reform.

Head of State invited the President of Finland to take part in the next Astana International Forum as one of the main speakers of the event.