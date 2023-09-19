September 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 19, Kazinform reports.

EVENTS

1957 – An expedition of the KazSSR Academy of Sciences Institute of History and Archaeology led by first professional archaeologist of Kazakhstan Anna Maksimova discovers a gallery of rock engraving in Tamgaly landscape unit in Zhambyl district of Almaty region. The petroglyphs are found quite accidentally. Being one of the most ancient human settlements, Tamgaly has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Today’s reserve covering the area of 3,800 hectares is a unique archaeological complex consisting of almost 100 monument belonging to different periods: settlements, burial mounds, stone mines, galleries of petroglyphs (over 5,000 images) and places of worship dated back to the XIV-XIII centuries BC – the turn of the XIX-XX centuries.

1994 – The national domen .kz.is registered in Kazakhstan. Kazinformtelecom launches the first IP channel at a speed of 28.8 kbit/s through Relcom Moscow.

1995 – The book “Selected Poems of Abai” in Urdu is published in Pakistan.

2005 – A monument to Kazakh hero, commander and writer Bauyrzhan Momyshuly is unveiled in Zhana Zhol village, Shu district of Zhambyl region.

2011 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of France Nicolas Sarkozy adopt a joint declaration following the meeting held in the Élysée Palace. The declaration covers a number of important issues, including the improvement of global management with the UN’s central role, as well as preservation of a wide international mobilization in support of the Lybian people and the process of Afghanistan’s restoration.

2011 – Caspionet national satellite TV channel starts broadcasting in the territory of the North America through the DTH platform of Galaxy 19 satellite. The programmes of Caspionet are available in 28 countries: the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahama, Barbados, Belize, Haiti, Guatemala, Honduras, Dominica, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Salvador, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Jamaica.

2012 – Kazakhstan takes part in the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards annual international festival of documentaries with Kieli Meken (The Domain of the Republic) film.

2014 – Robert Wight’s book “Vanished Khans and Empty Steppes. A History of Kazakhstan from Pre-History to Post-Independence” is published in London. The author worked in Almaty’s banking sector for more than three years. During this period, he studied history and culture of Kazakhstan. Upon coming back to London, he decided to write a book about the Central Asian state’s history.

2015 – A monument to well-known Kazakh writer, poet and member of Alash Orda movement Zhussipbek Aimauytov is unveiled in Pavlodar.

2017 – Kazakhstan joins the UN Document on Commitment to the Elimination of Sexual Exploitation and Violence.

2019 - PATA Travel Mart international travel exhibition, first in the CIS, opens in Astana. 250 tourist companies from 32 countries participate in it.

2020 – Kokshetau inaugurates Daryn sports complex for people with special needs.

2022 – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays working visit to New York to participate in the 77th UN GA session. The Head of State holds a number of meetings with the leaders of global financial institutions, transnational companies and expert communities.

2022 – Three new political parties – Khalyk Derbestigi, Namys and Baitaq - are registered in Kazakhstan.