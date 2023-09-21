Tokayev meets with Special Representative on International Environmental Cooperation Zulfiya Suleimenova

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received President – Special Representative of the Kazakh President on International Environmental Cooperation Zulfiya Suleimenova, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev set a number of concrete tasks on preparation for the upcoming events, including the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the UNFCCC scheduled for this November and the UN Regional Climate Summit in 2026.

The President also noted the importance of strengthening cooperation with foreign partners, including on decarbonization of the economy and reduction of methane emissions.