    16:48, 18 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Passenger killed in car-truck collision in N Kazakhstan

    ДТП
    Фото: Казинформ

    A woman, 27, died in a collision on the Chelyabinsk-Novosibirsk highway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinformcorrespondent reports.

    According to the regional police department, the accident occurred near Peterfeld village, Kyzylzhar district, at 11:10 pm yesterday.

    "A 56-year-old man, driving the Lexus vehicle, was taken to the medical facility. A 43-year-old driver of ZIL-131 truck was preliminary found sober after undergoing a medical examination," said the department in a statement. 

    An investigation into the accident has been launched.

    Tags:
    Road accidents North Kazakhstan region
