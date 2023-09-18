Passenger killed in car-truck collision in N Kazakhstan

A woman, 27, died in a collision on the Chelyabinsk-Novosibirsk highway in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinformcorrespondent reports.

According to the regional police department, the accident occurred near Peterfeld village, Kyzylzhar district, at 11:10 pm yesterday.

"A 56-year-old man, driving the Lexus vehicle, was taken to the medical facility. A 43-year-old driver of ZIL-131 truck was preliminary found sober after undergoing a medical examination," said the department in a statement.

An investigation into the accident has been launched.