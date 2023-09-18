Kazakhstani, 16, claims champion title at AIGA Asian Championship 2023 champion without fight

Seven-time jiu-jitsu world champion Zhibek Kulymbetova of Kazakhstan became a AIGA Asian Championship 2023 champion held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, without a single bout, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 16-year-old Kazakhstani athlete became a AIGA Asian Championship 2023 champion as her opponent she was due to fight in a girl’s U16-17 48kg bout withdrew from the tournament.

“Such an interesting situation occurred for the first time in my career. All contenders had many opponents, but I had none,” she wrote on her Instagram.

Zhibek was ready to take on older opponents in the 18 and over category, but there was also no one there.

The athlete is to have a short break to get prepared for next competitions.

The Kazakhstani recently won two gold medals at the AJP Tour Asia Continental Jiu-jitsu championship 2023 – Professional in Dubai, and became a 7-time world champion after the win at the AJP Tour Astana International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2023 In Astana.

Kazakhstanis representing the Sagadat Nurmagambetov sports club, including UWW grappling world champion Samat Aitpanbet, claimed a total of 16 gold, nine silver, and 10 bronze medals, at the tournament.