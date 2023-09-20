KZT 9.5 bln channeled for Zhambyl region heating season

Zhambyl region plans to complete preparations for the upcoming heating season by early October to heat over 1,700 social facilities and 1,600 multi-storey residential buildings, Kazinform reports.

1,649 multi-storey residential buildings and 1,737 social facilities, including 792 educational, 392 medical, 470 cultural, and 83 sports facilities are connected to the centralized heat system, the regional energy and housing utilities department said.

There are 9 main thermal power enterprises and 593 independent boiler houses in the region. The thermal power plants are provided with necessary fuel reserve supplies as planned. All the necessary measures to ensure smooth operations of the boiler houses are being taken.

9.5 billion tenge is provided for the heating season preparedness in the region. The energy ministry allocated 24,400 tons of heating oil.

The heating season starts in the city of Taraz on October 15.