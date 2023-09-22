September 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 22nd of September. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on September 22.

EVENTS

1920 – All-Russian Central Executive Committee issues a new decree, as per which Orenburg province becomes a part of the Kirgiz (Kazakh) ASSR, with the city of Orenburg becomes the capital.

1934 – The Kazakh Mining Metallurgical Institute (Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University) is established.

1989 – The Law on Languages in the Kazakh SSR is adopted.

1993 – Kazakhstan, Brazil establish diplomatic relations.

2001 – Pope John Paul II pays a state visit to Kazakhstan. More than 35,000 people gathered in Astana for the Holy Mass delivered by the Pontiff.

2011 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attends the high-level session on nuclear security at the UN headquarters in New York.

2015 – Kazinform International News Agency, Chinese People’s Daily newspaper sign a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation.

2016 – Kazakhstan – the Country of the Great Steppe photo exposition unveils in the Mayor’s Office in The Hague, Netherlands.

2017 – Kazakhstan, Niger establish diplomatic relations.

2018 – The Academy of Service and Tourism opens its doors in Akmola region.

2020 – BAQ KASIPODAQ, a trade union of mass media, radio and TV workers, is set up in Kazakhstan.

2020 – The Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan and the National Nuclear Security Administration of the US Energy Department sign a joint statement on minimizing highly enriched uranium on the sidelines of the 64th session of the IAEA General Conference.

2020 – Abai Uii (House of Abai) Kazakh Cultural and Business Center is opened in Omsk, Russia.

2022 – Kazakhstan beats Belarus to enter 2022–23 UEFA Nations League Group B.