Mets put Shymkent city and 13 regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert

14 areas of the country have been put on storm alert, Kazinform cites the National Met Office.

Thunderstorms are to hit Shymkent city. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward reaching 15-20mps in the daytime is expected. High fire hazard is to persist in the city.

The north, south, and west of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Fog is to coat the north, center, and east of the region in the nighttime and morning.

Aktobe region is to expect thunderstorms in the south and east. The region’s west and north are to see fog in the nighttime and morning.

Fog is to blanket the north and east of Atyrau region in the nighttime and morning.

Fog and -1C ground frost are predicted in the north and east of East Kazakhstan region in the north and morning.

Fog is to coat the east of West Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning.

Thunderstorms are to batter Karaganda region in the north in the daytime. The region is to expect fog in the north and east in the nighttime and morning. Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the region’s southern part.

Kostanay region is to brace for thunderstorms in the north, west, and south in the morning and afternoon. Fog is to coat the region’s west, north, and east in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted during thunderstorms in the region.

The west and center of Kyzylorda region are to expect thunderstorms. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is forecast for the west and center of the region. On September 19-21, extreme fire hazard is to persist in the center, east, and south of the region.

Mangistau region is to expect thunderstorms in the northeastern part. The region’s north is to see fog in the nighttime and morning. 15mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the east of the region in the daytime.

Pavlodar region is to expect thunderstorms in the east, as well as fog in the south in the nighttime.

Fog is to coat the south of North Kazakhstan region in the nighttime and morning. Thunderstorms are expected to hit the north, east, and south of the region in the daytime. 15-20mps southwesterly wind is predicted in the northwest of the region in the daytime.

Turkestan region is to brace for thunderstorms in the north, south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas as well as dust tides in the north. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. High fire hazard is to persist in the region’s most parts.

Thunderstorms are to batter the north of Ulytau region in the morning and afternoon. Extreme fire hazard is to persist in the south of the region.