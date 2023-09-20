Ground frosts expected in Kazakhstan in next 3 days

The country is to expect unstable weather in the north, east, south, and southeast, bringing rains with thunderstorms and gusty wind, hail in the next three days. The mountainous areas of the southeast are to see sleet, Kazinform reports.

According to the National Met Office Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for heavy rains in the south on September 21, in the east on September 21, 23, and in the southeast on September 21-22. Heavy precipitation is predicted in the mountainous areas of the southeast of the country.

Only the west, northwest of the country are to brace for weather with no precipitation due to the Western anticyclone. Fog is to coat the country’s western, norther n, and central parts in the nighttime and morning. Ground frosts of -1C are predicted in the north, northwest, and center of the country at night.

Temperatures are to rise to up to 24-30C in the west, and 15-27C in the northwest of the country in the daytime. The country’s northern part is to see temperatures drop to 10-16C. The center is to expect temperatures to stand at 10-23C. Temperatures are to fall to 10-15C in the east, and rise to 20-28C in the south of the country. The country’s southeastern part is to expect temperatures to fall to 12-22C, and the mountainous areas to 2-10C.