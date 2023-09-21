Kazakhstan climbs 4 spots in updated FIFA national team ranking

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) issued its latest national team ranking, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Argentina, France and Brazil retained their leading positions in the updated FIFA ranking. Portugal, now ranked 8th, took over Italy in the top-10 of the ranking.

Kazakhstan improved its ranking rising to 100th spot.

Notably, this September Kazakhstan lost to Finland (0-1), and defeated Northern Ireland (1-0) in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League qualifying.

The top-10 teams include:

1 (1). Argentine — 1,851.41

2 (2). France — 1,840.76

3 (3). Brazil — 1,837.61

4 (4). England — 1,794.34

5 (5). Belgium — 1,792.64

6 (6). Croatia — 1,747.83

7 (7). The Netherlands — 1,743.15

8 (9). Portugal — 1,728.58

9 (8). Italy — 1,727.37

10 (10). Spain — 1,710.72





