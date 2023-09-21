EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:08, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan climbs 4 spots in updated FIFA national team ranking

    sports.kz
    Sports.kz

    The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) issued its latest national team ranking, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Argentina, France and Brazil retained their leading positions in the updated FIFA ranking. Portugal, now ranked 8th, took over Italy in the top-10 of the ranking.

    Kazakhstan improved its ranking rising to 100th spot.

    Notably, this September Kazakhstan lost to Finland (0-1), and defeated Northern Ireland (1-0) in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League qualifying.

    The top-10 teams include:
    1 (1). Argentine — 1,851.41
    2 (2). France — 1,840.76
    3 (3). Brazil — 1,837.61
    4 (4). England — 1,794.34
    5 (5). Belgium — 1,792.64
    6 (6). Croatia — 1,747.83
    7 (7). The Netherlands — 1,743.15
    8 (9). Portugal — 1,728.58
    9 (8). Italy — 1,727.37
    10 (10). Spain — 1,710.72


    Tags:
    Sport Football
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!