    15:22, 19 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan’s Assylzhan Arystanbekova claims first-ever ITF Juniors title

    Асылжан Арыстанбекова
    Фото: пресс-служба Федерации тенниса Казахстана.

    Kazakhstani Assylzhan Arystanbekova, ranked 145th in the ITF Junior Girls Ranking, claimed her maiden ITF Juniors J200 singles title, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstani beat the event’s third seed Laima Vladson of Lithuania, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in the final of the ITF Juniors J200 tournament held in Almaty.

    Assylzhan, boasting 12 doubles titles, celebrates her first second-category ITF Juniors singles success.

    Sport Tennis
