Kazakh Industry Minister reports on heating season preparedness

Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev reported on the readiness for the heating season ahead, Kazinform reports.

The ministry constantly monitors the readiness of the urban facilities, social facilities, and houses for the upcoming heating season. 99.6% of the country’s educational facilities are prepared for the heat season by September 1, the minister told the Government meeting.

Works are underway in 42 facilities in eight regions. Capital repairs are underway in 24 of them.

98.9% of the country's medical facilities are ready for the heating season. 9 regions continue remedial maintenance at 62 facilities. The most poorly prepared facilities are in Abai, Aktobe and Atyrau regions.

94% or 47,000 residential houses completed preparations for the forthcoming autumn-winter period. Some 3,000 houses are still unprepared. The low heating season preparedness rates are seen in Mangistau region in 891 residential buildings, in the city of Shymkent in 478, and in Almaty city in 331 houses.

The minister stressed all the engineering infrastructure repair works should be completed by the end of September. 573 km of heating networks should be repaired at large countrywide. As of today, some 498 km, or 86.8% of the plan, have been renovated. Less than 70% of renewal works in Almaty region (47.3%), in Mangistau region (54.7%) and in Atyrau region (65.3%) were completed.

This year the Government allocated 109.5 billion tenge to reconstruct 133 km of heat supply network. Of which 103 km of central heating system were laid which is 78% of the plan.

There are 10 problem areas in several regions with low repair work rates and risks of incompletion of repairs at a set date.