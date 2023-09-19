EN
    21:26, 19 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Air Astana to fly over Karabakh airspace

    Фото: Kazinform

    Kazakhstan’s major airline Air Astana is to abandon the flying zone of Nagorno-Karabakh region, Kazinform reports. 

     

    “Due to unstable situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, flights of the Air Astana Group of Companies from/to Turkiye, Europe, and Israel are to fly over the region’s territory. The airline closely follows the situation and takes all flight safety measures,” reads the statement of the company.
    Earlier, the Azerbaijani defense ministry announced the continuation of local anti-terror measures in Karabakh region, which the Armenian side saw as diplomatic preparation for military escalation in the region.

