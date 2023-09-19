24 killed in Peru bus crash

At least 24 people were killed early Monday when a passenger bus veered off the road and plunged 200 meters into a ravine in southwest Peru's Huancavelica region, reported local media, Xinhua reports.

The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) in the mountainous area in Churcampa province.

There were minors among the fatal victims, News broadcaster Radio Programas del Peru reported, citing the Churcampa Integrated Health Network.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the towns of Huancayo, Pampas and Ayacucho.

The district mayor of Anco, Manuel Zevallos, told the radio station that the road has been in poor condition for at least a month as a result of an avalanche in the area.