Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik lost his first match at the 2023 Chengdu Open singles in China, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan was defeated by American Marcos Giron, world’s 64th tennis player, in the two-set match 6-7, 3-6 in Round of 32 of the tournament.

In the match that lasted for one hour and 43 minutes, the Kazakhstani fired four aces, and made six double faults.