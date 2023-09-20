Presidents of Kazakhstan and Mongolia meet

On the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State noted warm and traditionally friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. The President emphasized the possibility of expanding bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that in order to give additional impetus to trade and economic cooperation, it is necessary to intensify the work of the Intergovernmental Commission and create a Business Council of Kazakhstan and Mongolia.

At the end of the meeting, the presidents of the two countries discussed the possibility of mutual visits in the near future.