Tokayev holds meeting with Hungarian President Katalin Novák

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with President of Hungary Katalin Novák as part of bilateral talks on the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh leader noted that the two brotherly nations enjoy strategic partnership based on strong historic and cultural ties.

Tokayev commended the active stance and huge contribution of Hungary to the strengthening of Turkic cooperation.

He said that Kazakhstan is to host the 10th jubilee Summit of the Organization of Turkic-speaking States this November and expects the participation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

“I’d like to note that we maintain close cooperation with Hungary. We enjoy reliable traditional ties and relations and value what we have already achieved in our bilateral cooperation. Taking the opportunity, I’d like to invite you to visit Kazakhstan. We also expect to meet with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is to attend the Summit of Turkic-speaking States,” said the Kazakh President.

The sides also discussed trade and economic, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation during the meeting.

The Head of State of Kazakhstan told one of the streets of Astana is to be named after Hungarian national poet Sándor Petőfi to expand ties between the countries.

The importance of taking joint measures to strengthen mutual trade turnover between the countries as well as stepping up bilateral cooperation mechanisms was noted.

An exchange of views on international issues, including enhancing the work of multilateral institutions to ensure global stability and sustainable development, took place as well.