    12:35, 18 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Almaty students develop app for kids with educational needs

    Almaty Nazarbayev Intellectual School students
    Фото: instagram.com/oqu_agartu_ministrligi

    Students of the Almaty Nazarbayev Intellectual School built the Drive Beyond application to help develop emotional intelligence in people having an autism spectrum disorder, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry’s press service.

    The App is widely used in educational centres and has positive effects, especially among children aged between 5 and 13 years old.

    The application is a unique AI able to identify distinct facial expressions.

    The application is used in several Almaty rehabilitation centres. The team plans to further develop the project adding diagnostics capabilities.

