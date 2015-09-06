0-5°C freeze expected in three regions of Kazakhstan Sep 6

EN
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation is forecast for the most parts of Kazakhstan territory on September 6. In western, north-western and south-eastern parts of the country the weather will remain unstable. local showers, thunderstorms and strong wind are expected there.

    As the Kazakh Meteorological Service reports, strong wind (15-20 meters per second) will hit Zhambyl, Kostanay regions and in the daytime West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions. Strong wind with a dust storm is expected in Kyzylorda region. Fog is expected in the morning and at night in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Thunderstorms will strike some areas of Almaty region. 0-5°C freeze is forecast for some areas of Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions while Atyrau and Aktobe regions expect strong heat on this day. Extremely high fire risk will remain in Kyzylorda region and in some areas of Karaganda, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay and South Kazakhstan regions.

