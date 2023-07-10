1,000 babies born in Kazakhstan on Capital Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 505 baby girls and 495 boys, including 8 sets of twins, were born in Kazakhstan on the Capital Day observed on July 6, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

Turkistan region reported the highest number of babies born of 146 followed by Almaty city with 91. Almaty region and the city of Shymkent welcomed 76 babies each.

Two sets of twins were born at once in Aktobe region on July 6.