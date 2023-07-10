EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:08, 10 July 2023 | GMT +6

    1,000 babies born in Kazakhstan on Capital Day

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 505 baby girls and 495 boys, including 8 sets of twins, were born in Kazakhstan on the Capital Day observed on July 6, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service.

    Turkistan region reported the highest number of babies born of 146 followed by Almaty city with 91. Almaty region and the city of Shymkent welcomed 76 babies each.

    Two sets of twins were born at once in Aktobe region on July 6.


    Tags:
    Statistics Demography Healthcare Society Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!