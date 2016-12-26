1,000 new business projects implemented in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 12 Business Support Centers of Pavlodar region supported more than one thousand business projects and serviced 13 thousand public initiatives this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Monitoring shows that the most popular programs are: Road map of business-2020 in towns, and Employment Road Map-2020 and Agrobusiness- 2020 in villages.



The most active were entrepreneurs of Irtysh and Pavlodar districts and the town of Ekibastuz, they contacted Centers more than 1,000 times.

Specialists have supported more than 600 projects, worth 1.9 bln. tenge. These new projects created more than 400 new jobs in the region.

In 2016 245 entrepreneurs received an opportunity to start their businesses, and 175 were able to expand.



According to Serik Bayseitov, director of the Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs, it assists entrepreneurs in obtaining permits and preparing necessary documentation to start a business, as well as in maintaining projects and writing business plans. The Chamber also protects the interests of entrepreneurs.



Also in 2016 735 students were able to learn basics of entrepreneurship under the Business Advisor project. Upon completing of this course, 122 of them were able to open a business. The course helped to implement 27 new projects worth a total of 74.4 million tenge.



Regional Chamber of Entrepreneurs opened a Young Entrepreneur School, which trained 66 new young businessmen. Upon completion of a training a Fair of Ideas was held, and the commission selected best projects that will receive full support of the Chamber until their first profit.