EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 07 December 2020 | GMT +6

    1,010 kids treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 14,096 people, including 1,010 children, continue to receive treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    3,687 patients are staying at hospitals, 10,409 are receiving outpatient treatment. 241 patients are in critical condition, 39 are in extremely severe condition and 33 are on artificial lung ventilation.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had added 712 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!