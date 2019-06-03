1,013 int'l observers to monitor presidential election in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Central Election Commission announced the accreditation of 46 international observers more, Kazinform reports.

Today's meeting focused on accreditation of international observers and foreign countries. On June 3, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry submitted recommendations for accreditation of 11 observers of the CIS MIsison and two observers of the OSCE/ODIHR Observation Mission. Besides, the Ministry submitted 33 observers from 7 foreign countries for accreditation," member of the Kazakh CEC Zauresh Baimoldina told the briefing.



Thus, the CEC debated today accreditation of 46 international observers more.



As of today 1,013 observers have been accredited at large. Out of 1,013, 866 observers are from international organizations, 147 from 41 foreign countries. The international observers represent four continents: Europe, Asia, North America and South America.