1,021 people given vaccines against COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn over past weekend

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 69% of the eligible population have received the first COVID-19 vaccine component in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, 1,021 people received COVID-19 vaccines over the past weekend in the region.

As of December 6, 2021, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to a total of 343,672 people or 69% of the eligible population of Pavlodar region. The second COVID-19 vaccine component has so far been given to 319,540 residents of the region.

The region began administering Comirnaty vaccine to teens aged from 16 to 17, pregnant women and nursing mothers on November 19.

As of today, a total of 1,876 people, including 1,257 teens, 65 pregnant women and 554 nursing mothers, have received Comirnaty vaccine against the coronavirus infection.

Notably, COVID-19 vaccines such as QazVac, Sputnik V, CoronaVac, Vero Cell, Hayat-Vax, Comirnaty (Pfizer) are in use in the region.

There are over 103 vaccination rooms and 67 mobile vaccination teams in the region, the department said.