1,047 COVID-19 patients in critical condition in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,047 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 58,887 people in Kazakhstan are treated for COVID-19 across the country. 19,005 patients are staying at hospitals, while 39,882 are receiving outpatient treatment.

1,047 patients are in critical condition, 230 are in extremely severe condition and 144 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 5,317 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 494,222 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 431,956 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.