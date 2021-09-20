EN
    10:30, 20 September 2021 | GMT +6

    1,051 severe COVID-19 patients treated in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of people treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan stands at 70,290, Kazinform reports citing the Telegram channel of the Health Ministry.

    Out of the total COVID-19 patients under treatment, 13,333 are treated as in-patients and 56,957 as out-patients.

    1,051 COVID-19 patients are in severe condition, 278 in critical condition, and 143 on artificial lung ventilation.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 2,438 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 2,944 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in the country over the past day.


