1,061 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in last 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,061 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, special website сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

79 people recovered in the Kazakh capital city, 162 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 196 in Akmola region, 40 in Almaty region, 90 in Atyrau region, 22 in East Kazakhstan, 8 in Zhambyl region, 125 in West Kazakhstan, 53 in Karaganda region, 107 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 94 in Pavlodar region, 41 in North Kazakhstan, 23 in Turkestan region raising the country’s total recoveries to 188,606.