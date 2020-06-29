1,066 asymptomatic cases detected in Kazakhstan over past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of June 28 Kazakhstan revealed 1,066 more asymptomatic coronavirus cases which are not included into the country’s tally, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

As a result the country’s symptom-free coronavirus cases climbed to 16,639.

1,455 asymptomatic cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 1,537 in Almaty, 1,381 in Shymkent, 596 in Akmola region, 584 in Aktobe region, 1,193 in Almaty region, 2,153 in Atyrau region, 586 in East Kazakhstan, 618 in Zhambyl region, 1,071 in West Kazakhstan, 2,239 in Karaganda region, 389 in Kostanay region, 488 in Kyzylorda region, 543 in Mangistau region, 303 in Pavlodar region, 715 in North Kazakhstan, 788 in Turkestan region.