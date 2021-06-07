1,081 people beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,081 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in Karaganda region – 237. Almaty city added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 201. Coming in third is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 185 COVID-19 recoveries. 115 people beat COVID-19 in Atyrau region.

89 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 62 – in Mangistau region, 55 – in Almaty region, 29 – in North Kazakhstan region, 26 – in East Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Kostanay region, 22 – in West Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Pavlodar region, and 14 – in Kyzylorda region,

Since the start of the pandemic 367,285 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection nationwide.