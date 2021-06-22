EN
    08:35, 22 June 2021 | GMT +6

    1,084 recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,084 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    273 beat the novel virus in Nur-Sultan, 100 in Almaty, 10 in Shymkent city, 18 in Akmola region, 55 in Aktobe region, 10 in Almaty region, 85 in Atyrau region, 54 in East Kazakhstan, 48 in Zhambyl region, 138 in West Kazakhstan, 129 in Karaganda region, 29 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 85 in Pavlodar region, 22 in North Kazakhstan, 13 in Turkestan region. The number of recoveries from coronavirus the countrywide climbed to 386,127.


