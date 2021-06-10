1,085 people in Atyrau region get COVID-19 vaccine

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,085 people in Atyrau region go the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

Out of which are 26 health workers, 40 teachers, 3 policemen, 13 students, 26 law enforcement officers, 4 public servants, 940 locals, the healthcare department’s press service reports.

Since February 1 some 62,523 got the 1st component of Sputnik V, QAZVAC Hayat-Vax vaccines, 22,952 the 2nd . There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms. For more details contact 98 02 92.