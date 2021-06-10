EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:00, 10 June 2021 | GMT +6

    1,085 people in Atyrau region get COVID-19 vaccine

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 1,085 people in Atyrau region go the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Out of which are 26 health workers, 40 teachers, 3 policemen, 13 students, 26 law enforcement officers, 4 public servants, 940 locals, the healthcare department’s press service reports.

    Since February 1 some 62,523 got the 1st component of Sputnik V, QAZVAC Hayat-Vax vaccines, 22,952 the 2nd . There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms. For more details contact 98 02 92.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Atyrau region QazVac Coronavirus Sputnik V HayatVax
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!