1.09mln Kazakhstanis receive Pfizer vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 1,097,219 people, including 834,457 teenagers, 38,764 pregnant women and 137,790 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by a total of 955,523 people, including 768,683 teenagers, 34,060 pregnant women and 123,877 nursing mothers.

Earlier it was reported that 9,489,854 people have so far been administered the first component of vaccines against COVID-19 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added seven cases of and 79 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.