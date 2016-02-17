1, 136 mln square meters of housing commissioned in Almaty rgn

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - 1.136 million square meters of housing were put into operation in Almaty region including 64.8 thousand sq. meters under the program "Affordable Housing - 2020" , said Amandyk Batalov, governor of the region, at a reporting meeting in Taldykorgan.

According to him, there were constructed and put into operation 2 rental houses for young families, 41 rental house for persons on the affordable housing waiting list, 4 credit and 34 municipal buildings.

As noted in his report Mr. Batalov, this year the regions and the Ministry of National Economy are working out the issue on the construction of 20 thousand sq. meters of rental housing, 36.7 thousand sq. meters - of credit housing, 21.3 thousand sq. meters of housing with the participation of Samruk-Kazyna. He added that 7.8 billion tenge will be allocated for utility networks.



