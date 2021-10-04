EN
    12:45, 04 October 2021 | GMT +6

    1,141 coronavirus cases in pupils recorded in Almaty rgn

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM 899 pupils contracted coronavirus infection during in-person classes in Almaty region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports.

    899 pupils contracted coronavirus infection during in-person classes in Almaty region.

    Between September 1 and October 4 this year some 1,141 coronavirus cases in pupils were recorded in the region. 215 of them are not school-related cases, while 899 were detected during offline schooling, including 27 detected among those who studied online.

    As a result, 704 classes in 275 schools that is 11,679 schoolchildren were put under quarantine.

    As of today, 451 classes with 6,751 pupils retuned to in-person learning, the press service resumed.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
