1,141 coronavirus cases in pupils recorded in Almaty rgn

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM 899 pupils contracted coronavirus infection during in-person classes in Almaty region, the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region reports.

Between September 1 and October 4 this year some 1,141 coronavirus cases in pupils were recorded in the region. 215 of them are not school-related cases, while 899 were detected during offline schooling, including 27 detected among those who studied online.

As a result, 704 classes in 275 schools that is 11,679 schoolchildren were put under quarantine.

As of today, 451 classes with 6,751 pupils retuned to in-person learning, the press service resumed.