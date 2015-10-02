1,150,000 tourists came to Beijing for National Day Oct 1

BEIJING. KAZINFORM 1 mln 150 thousand tourists visited Beijing on the first day of celebration of the 66th anniversary of founding of the People's Republic of China, national mass media say.

The so-called Forbidden City (Gugong Imperial Palace) received its daily maximum of 80,000 visitors yesterday. Tickets sale was stopped at 13:00. The famous Temple of Heaven (the place for Chinese emperors' prayers and sacrifices) was visited by 58,000 people (191% higher against the last year indicator). The Badaling section of the Great Wall saw 25 thousand tourists (40% more than in 2014). The national holiday celebration will last till October 8.