EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:00, 04 July 2022 | GMT +6

    1,155 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,155 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. 147 of them are in hospitals and 1,008 are undergoing outpatient treatment, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

    Eight patients are in serious condition.

    As reported earlier, 158 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. 73 people recovered from the coronavirus infection.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!