1,155 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,155 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. 147 of them are in hospitals and 1,008 are undergoing outpatient treatment, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare.

Eight patients are in serious condition.

As reported earlier, 158 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. 73 people recovered from the coronavirus infection.



